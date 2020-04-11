TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $699,460.27 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $699,460.27 and $1.32 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 70,236,554,125 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

