Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0625 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $1,219.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

