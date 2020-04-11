UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $48.54 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.71 million, a PE ratio of 81.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $120,484.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $635,538. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.