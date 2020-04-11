UBS Group AG Acquires 14,378 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

