UBS Group AG Acquires 22,503 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.23%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

