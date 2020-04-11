UBS Group AG Acquires 26,026 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Cactus worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Cactus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.