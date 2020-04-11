UBS Group AG Acquires 3,823 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Banner worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banner by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 1,954.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 148,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banner by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Banner by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.11. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

