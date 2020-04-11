UBS Group AG Acquires New Stake in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000.

Get ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TMDV opened at $34.62 on Friday. ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.