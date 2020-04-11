UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.15% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

PKB stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

