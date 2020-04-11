UBS Group AG Buys 241,552 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Opko Health worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Opko Health by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,461 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Opko Health from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.74. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,563.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,593,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,468. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

