UBS Group AG Buys 32,429 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

