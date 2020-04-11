UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Hub Group worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,075,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.