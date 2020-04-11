UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.