UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 1,673.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 258,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Coeur Mining worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after buying an additional 2,868,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $2,787,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

