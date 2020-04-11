UBS Group AG Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.75 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

