UBS Group AG Has $2.19 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of American Woodmark worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 25,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $841.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.