UBS Group AG Has $2.25 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 155.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 792,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,658,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

