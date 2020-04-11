UBS Group AG Has $2.28 Million Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Park National worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Park National stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

