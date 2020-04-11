UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $33.81 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.