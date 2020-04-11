UBS Group AG Purchases 221,449 Shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 18,469.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Cision worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cision alerts:

CISN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:CISN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cision Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.