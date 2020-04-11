UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Air Lease by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 837,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Air Lease by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Air Lease by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

