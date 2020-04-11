UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 80,178 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

