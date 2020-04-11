UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Shares of BATS:PTEU opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

