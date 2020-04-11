UBS Group AG Sells 265,600 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 265,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,336,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,660,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 321,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 266,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

