UBS Group AG Sells 5,436 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after acquiring an additional 554,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 298,136 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $21.13 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

