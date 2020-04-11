UBS Group AG Sells 62,591 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.68% of Sutter Rock Capital worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.17.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 1,602.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,660,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 706,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,316. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

