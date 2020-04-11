UBS Group AG Sells 6,680 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,198.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 117,456 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,481,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $37,279.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at $422,132.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

