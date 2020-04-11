UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 992,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 525,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 378,384 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 188,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

