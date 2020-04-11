Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,039.50 ($26.83).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Martin Broadhurst purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

ULE stock opened at GBX 1,946 ($25.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,903.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,050.81. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

