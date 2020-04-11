Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0382 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $44,385.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,799.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.03313670 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00755434 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,943,059 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

