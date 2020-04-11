Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Under Armour worth $25,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

