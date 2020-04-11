Unify Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Unify has a total market capitalization of $72,964.44 and approximately $3,129.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00615261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.