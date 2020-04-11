United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of United Community Banks worth $33,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 157,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UCBI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

