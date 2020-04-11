UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $4.70 million and $203,099.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, LBank, Allcoin and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 314.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02700757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BigONE, Allcoin, OTCBTC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

