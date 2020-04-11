Unobtanium (UNO) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 2% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $51.90 or 0.00756508 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.25 or 0.03414261 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,972 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

