USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $705.87 million and $704.05 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014717 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CPDAX, Kucoin and Coinbase Pro. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.02287499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00076342 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 710,801,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,793,954 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinsuper, FCoin, CoinEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, Korbit, LATOKEN, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.