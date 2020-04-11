USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.69 million and $53.23 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

