USDQ Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00012372 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $6.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDQ has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00371858 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009276 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012680 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,973 tokens. USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

