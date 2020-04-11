Utrust Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $763,580.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Utrust has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $763,580.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.02693811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.