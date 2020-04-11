V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0698 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $361,010.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, V-ID has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,182,164 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

