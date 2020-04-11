v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.63 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and $4.01 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,882,023,247 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967,164,783 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

