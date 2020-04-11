Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

