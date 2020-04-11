Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $251,657.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000242 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00572180 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

