VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $916.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $683,104.93 and approximately $916.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033672 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059590 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.73 or 1.00298281 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000687 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,626,178 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

