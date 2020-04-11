VeriME (VME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,517.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.04464801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036714 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009791 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

