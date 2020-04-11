Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $57,797.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00616555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008443 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,258 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinroom, OOOBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.