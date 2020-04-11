Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Stake Lowered by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.46% of Visteon worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,780,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 537.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Visteon by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

