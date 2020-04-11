VNT Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $133,896.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $133,896.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 321.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.02693382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

