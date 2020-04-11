VouchForMe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,168.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $405,763.27 and approximately $27,168.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

