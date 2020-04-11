Wagerr Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $10,357.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004721 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,238,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,859,008 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

